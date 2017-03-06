Alt-J Share New Album Track & Announce O2 London Gig

Alt-J
From sticky-floored venues to the Mercury Music Award in just one Awesome album.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Listen to 3WW and get the tracklist for their Relaxer album here.
Alt-J have shared the details of their Relaxer album and unveiled a brand new song.
We have a new album 'RELAXER'. Stream '3WW', and pre-order the album https://t.co/MyuPa4hUL8 We're really excited for you to hear it. pic.twitter.com/Okq7bC6BS8— Δ (alt-J) (@alt_J) March 6, 2017
The album track, 3WW, features Wolf Alice's Ellie Roswell and can be streamed below:
Their third studio effort - which follows 2012's An Awesome Wave and 2014's This Is All Yours - is set for release on 9 June 2017.
Meanwhile, the band have also confirmed a date at The O2 London on 16 June to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the venue.
June 16th we are playing a headline show at @TheO2 . Can't wait to play some songs from new album 'RELAXER' Pre-sale: https://t.co/42gnzYID1n pic.twitter.com/CHVbT2n5O8— Δ (alt-J) (@alt_J) March 6, 2017
Alt-J said: "The O2 is a huge, cool venue and we are excited to be helping to mark its tenth birthday. It was a very special night the first time we played there, and we're looking forward to going back for seconds.
"This is one of the first shows where we’ll be playing new songs from our forthcoming album, and we can’t wait to get back on stage again."
1. 3WW
2. In Cold Blood
3. House of the Rising Sun
4. Hit Me Like That Snare
5. Deadcrush
6. Adeline
7. Last Year
8. Pleader
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
The model and businesswoman has posted an image of the teen, who she shares with the late rock star.
The film was originally titled Steven, after The Smiths frontman's first name.
Comments
Powered by Facebook