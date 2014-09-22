BEST ALBUMS OF 2014: Alt-J - This Is All Yours

20 Of The Harshest Rock Star Insults Of All Time
It's Donald J Trump's birthday and there's a man who enjoys a critical tweet. Let's take a look at some of the bitchiest comments ever uttered about stars.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A worthy follow-up to the acclaimed debut: Alt-J prove why they're one of Britain's most challenging bands.
Off the back of their debut, An Awesome Wave, Alt-J became one of Britain's finest cultural assets. With tracks like Matilda, Tessellate and Breezeblocks, their redefinition of what rock music could be created a fascinating album that bridged the gap between the experimental and the enjoyable.
The arrival of their long-awaited second album begs the question: can they do it again? With original bassist Gwil Sainsbury departing, the trio of Joe Newman, Thom Green and Gus Unger-Hamilton have reconvened, regrouped and taken the next logical step on the journey.
The new album doesn't reinvent Alt-J's sound, but cleverly expands on the universe they set out on the debut. It's not a party record by any means, but the atmospheres they create make This Is All Yours one of the most satisfying albums of the year.
[[ This video has been removed ]]
alt-J - Hunger Of The Pine on MUZU.TV.
10pm - 2am
Text 83936
It's Donald J Trump's birthday and there's a man who enjoys a critical tweet. Let's take a look at some of the bitchiest comments ever uttered about stars.
Let's take a look at some great fictional characters in rock and roll.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Frustrated by the system? Not got the result you wanted? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
Comments
Powered by Facebook