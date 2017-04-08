Why Matt Healy Could Be The Johnny Borrell Of This Era...

Picture Gallery 20 Hilarious Quotes From Johnny Borrell Of Razorlight
Whether he’s confirming his own genius or apologising for ruining indie for us, here are our favourite examples of Borrellian genius.
Celebrate The 1975 frontman's birthday by looking at some of his most outrageous quotes.
Despite being born nine years apart, Matt Healy and Johnny Borrell have a lot in common. Both have birthdays in April, both front hugely popular bands, and both come out with some cracking one-liners.
So, what better way to celebrate Matt Healy's 28th Birthday than to look back at some of his outrageous and most Borrell-esque quotes and moments so far?
Examine the evidence here:
Speaking to Q Magazine about his plans for The 1975's third album, Healy cited two huge seminal albums from Radiohead and The Smiths, saying: “If you look at third albums, OK Computer or The Queen Is Dead, that’s what we need to do.”
How do you sue the Government??— matty (@Truman_Black) May 22, 2016
'LOOK OUT KIDZ THE GOVERNMENT ARE STEALING OUR THOUGHTS!!' @UKParliament pic.twitter.com/Zc8lyReYrn— matty (@Truman_Black) May 17, 2016
Actually @David_Cameron if you wanna make a fire mixtape that would actually be sick i know you're already feeling our vibe hmu— matty (@Truman_Black) May 22, 2016
Radiohead didn't copy The 1975 they're fucking Radiohead. They could steal my actual legs and I'd not be bothered anyways— matty (@Truman_Black) May 2, 2016
In 2015, the Love Me singer shed light on a story which saw an 14-year-old muslim student arrested in America for making a clock, which his teacher deemed to look like a bomb. Healy's response was succinct, to the point, and absolutely priceless.
America - a country where white people can carry guns but brown people can't make clocks— matty (@Truman_Black) September 17, 2015
.@Reverend_Makers BRO FIRST OF ALL YOU STOLE YOUR WHOLE SHIT FROM CUDI— matty (@Truman_Black) February 21, 2016
.@Reverend_Makers SECOND, YOUR FIRST SINGLE WAS CORNY AS FUCK AND MOST THERE AFTER— matty (@Truman_Black) February 21, 2016
.@Reverend_Makers— matty (@Truman_Black) February 21, 2016
3rd no one I know has ever listened to one of your albums all the way through
.@Reverend_Makers 7TH I AM YOUR OG AND I WILL BE RESPECTED AS SUCH— matty (@Truman_Black) February 21, 2016
Here's to 28 more years of great banter!
Here's to 28 more years of great banter!
