WATCH: Matt Healy "F***ing Pissed Off" At Manchester Attack

Matt Healy has given an expletive-filled speech following the news of the horrific attack, which saw 22 people killed after an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena.

The 1975 - who were formed in the Manchester Area of Wilmslow - took to the stage for their gig at The Filmore in Detroit, when the frontman addressed the crowd saying: "I'm fucking pissed off."

Watch his speech in the above fan video posted to Twitter by Yasmeen0712.

He continued: "I'm bored of nationalism and I'm bored of racism. Whatever. It's over. Nationalism, religion, all these regressive things, they're over. We can't carry on in the way that we're carrying on.

"Now listen. I don't know anything about anything, right. I'm just a person who's objectively on here. We're from Manchester, right and where we used to hang out, the actual place where we used to hang out, someone put a bomb in there tonight and then killed a bunch of kids that were going to a fucking show in Manchester.

"And I don't need to be educated on fucking anything to say that that is bullshit.

"And I don't know what it's in the name of".

Credit: Twitter/Yasmeen0712