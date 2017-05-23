WATCH: Matt Healy "F***ing Pissed Off" At Manchester Attack

Matt Healy: The 1975's New Album Needs To Be Like OK Computer Or The Queen Is Dead
The Love Me singer has revealed his aspirations for The 1975's third album.
Matt Healy "F***ing Pissed Off" Over Manchester Attack
The 1975 frontman has addressed the crowd at their Detroit gig.
The 1975 frontman, who hails from the area, gave a passionate speech about the atrocity while on stage in Detroit.
Matt Healy has given an expletive-filled speech following the news of the horrific attack, which saw 22 people killed after an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena.
The 1975 - who were formed in the Manchester Area of Wilmslow - took to the stage for their gig at The Filmore in Detroit, when the frontman addressed the crowd saying: "I'm fucking pissed off."
Watch his speech in the above fan video posted to Twitter by Yasmeen0712.
He continued: "I'm bored of nationalism and I'm bored of racism. Whatever. It's over. Nationalism, religion, all these regressive things, they're over. We can't carry on in the way that we're carrying on.
"Now listen. I don't know anything about anything, right. I'm just a person who's objectively on here. We're from Manchester, right and where we used to hang out, the actual place where we used to hang out, someone put a bomb in there tonight and then killed a bunch of kids that were going to a fucking show in Manchester.
"And I don't need to be educated on fucking anything to say that that is bullshit.
"And I don't know what it's in the name of".
The 1975 frontman is believed to have gifted the award to a mega-fan waiting outside the event.
The city’s Albert Square hosted the gathering, which remembered the victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack.
The band, promoter and venue have released a statement asking fans to "allow extra time for travel" and to not bring "any form of pyro".
