PHOTO: Matt Healy Gave His NME Award Away To A Fan

Last night's NME Awards saw The 1975 pick up a gong for Best Live Band.

However, it seems frontman Matt Healy wasn't too bothered about keeping the accolade, as - according to this Twitter user - he might just have given his gong away.

See the fan clutching what's believed to be the award outside the O2 Academy Brixton here:

When receiving the award on the night, the Love Me singer said: “Thank you. Stop talking. Listen. This our second NME Award. The first time we were the shittest band. Now it’s for being good, so I don’t know what that proves.

"I don’t think it proves anything, I think it proves that…hey listen (NME Editor) Mike (Williams) came out this evening and he said if you’re an artist, we have a duty to make pop music didactic."

He added: "I know this is unfashionable and boring and no-one really gives a fuck but everything is fucked. And if your music isn’t purposefully informative, then there’s no point to it. So let’s make sure that we do that. Thank you.”

See the full list of winners below:

Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag: Biffy Clyro

Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas – Live Music Capital Of The World: Metallica

Best British Male supported by Pilot Pen Company: Skepta

Best British Female: MIA

Best International Male supported by VO5: Frank Ocean

Best International Female supported by VO5: Christine & The Queens

Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN: Dua Lipa

Best Album supported by HMV: Bastille – 'Wild World'

Best Track supported by Red Stripe: Christine And The Queens – 'Tilted'

Best Live Band supported by Nikon: The 1975

Best Video: Slaves – 'Consume Or Be Consumed'

Best Festival supported by ID&C: Glastonbury

Best Music Film: Oasis: Supersonic

Best TV Series supported by Domino's: Fleabag

Best Film: My Scientology Movie

Music Moment Of The Year: Coldplay's Viola Beach tribute at Glastonbury

Best Festival Headliner: Adele

Best Small Festival: End Of The Road

Villain Of The Year: Nigel Farage

Hero Of The Year: Beyoncé

Worst Band: 5 Seconds Of Summer

Best Reissue: Oasis – 'Be Here Now'