Mark Hoppus Wants A 1975 Collab After Hearing This Blink-inspired Mashup...

The 1975, Rag'n'Bone Man & More For War Child BRITs Week Gigs
The acts join a star-studded line-up of special charity shows taking place around the awards ceremony.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Listen to this re-creation of The 1975's Girls track in the style of the Californian pop punk trio.
Someone has re-worked a classic track from The 1975 in the style of Blink 182, and it's pretty on point.
Taking to Soundcloud to share his version of the British acts Girls single " in the style of Enema Of The State era Blink-182," Cameron Hurley wrote: "If you ever wondered what The 1975 would've sounded like if they came out of a San Diego Sombrero's circa 1999..."
Listen to it here:
Just three days after being uploaded, the clever version has already been given the ultimate seal of approval- with Blink 182 man Mark Hoppus posting it online and suggesting that The 1975 and Blink 182 perform the track together.
This has been brought to my attention. @the1975 I think we should cover our/your/his song.https://t.co/4q2VaJLcJZ— Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) January 28, 2017
Can't get more of a compliment than that!
Meanwhile, the All The Small Things singer has taken to Twitter to condemn the "ban on refugees," following the news of President Trump's travel ban.
The 44-year-old shared his views on the subject, before writing: "I try to keep my politics off of twitter, but the ban on refugees is disgraceful. Please refer to the Statue of Liberty. I love you all."
I try to keep my politics off of twitter, but the ban on refugees is disgraceful. Please refer to the Statue of Liberty. I love you all.— Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) January 28, 2017
The acts join a star-studded line-up of special charity shows taking place around the awards ceremony.
The Love Me four-piece cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the cancelled dates.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook