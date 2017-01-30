Mark Hoppus Wants A 1975 Collab After Hearing This Blink-inspired Mashup...

Someone has re-worked a classic track from The 1975 in the style of Blink 182, and it's pretty on point.

Taking to Soundcloud to share his version of the British acts Girls single " in the style of Enema Of The State era Blink-182," Cameron Hurley wrote: "If you ever wondered what The 1975 would've sounded like if they came out of a San Diego Sombrero's circa 1999..."

Listen to it here:

Just three days after being uploaded, the clever version has already been given the ultimate seal of approval- with Blink 182 man Mark Hoppus posting it online and suggesting that The 1975 and Blink 182 perform the track together.

This has been brought to my attention. @the1975 I think we should cover our/your/his song.https://t.co/4q2VaJLcJZ — Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) January 28, 2017

Can't get more of a compliment than that!

Meanwhile, the All The Small Things singer has taken to Twitter to condemn the "ban on refugees," following the news of President Trump's travel ban.

The 44-year-old shared his views on the subject, before writing: "I try to keep my politics off of twitter, but the ban on refugees is disgraceful. Please refer to the Statue of Liberty. I love you all."