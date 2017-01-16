The 1975 Postpone European Tour Dates

The Love Me four-piece cited "unforeseen circumstances" and vowed to announce new dates in the next 48 hours.

The 1975 have postponed their upcoming European tour dates

The Change Of Heart four-piece revealed the news in a post on Twitter, vowing to announce rescheduled dates in the next 48 hours.

The band will still perform at the BRIT Awards on 22 February, where they are nominated for two awards; British Group and the Mastercard British Album Of The Year.

Frontman Matt Healy Radio X about their upcoming performance: "Some of the BRITs performances I've seen in the past have been remarkable, so I'm just trying to see what we're gonna do, which is make it spectacular". 

