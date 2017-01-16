The 1975 Postpone European Tour Dates

The 1975 have postponed their upcoming European tour dates

The Change Of Heart four-piece revealed the news in a post on Twitter, vowing to announce rescheduled dates in the next 48 hours.

Due to unforeseen circumstances @the1975 will be postponing their European tour. Rescheduled dates will be announced in the next 48 hours — Dirty Hit (@DirtyHitRecords) January 16, 2017

The band will still perform at the BRIT Awards on 22 February, where they are nominated for two awards; British Group and the Mastercard British Album Of The Year.

Frontman Matt Healy Radio X about their upcoming performance: "Some of the BRITs performances I've seen in the past have been remarkable, so I'm just trying to see what we're gonna do, which is make it spectacular".