Celebrate Noel Gallagher’s 50th Birthday By Naming Your Favourite Song

Noel Gallagher celebrates his 50th birthday on Monday, 29 May. Can you believe it?

To mark what’s going to be a memorable day for the former Oasis frontman, Radio X is going to do something very special.

Firstly, Noel himself will be coming into Radio X to talk to the most trusted man in music, John Kennedy, about his life and work.

Noel will be discussing the classic Oasis albums, plus his two excellent solo outings with his High Flying Birds.

It’ll be an opportunity to get into the mind of one of the greatest songwriters of the past 25 years and we’ll no doubt have some fascinating and hilarious stories about the music too.

You’ll be able to hear the special programme - called What A Life! Noel Gallagher at 50 - on Radio X at 8pm on Sunday 28 May.

Then, from 10am on Bank Holiday Monday, 29 May - Noel’s 50th itself - we’ll be getting his party started with the very best songs to come from the Gallagher pen. That’ll be the very best of Noel Gallagher and Oasis across the whole Bank Holiday Monday.

And here’s where YOU come in - we need your Noel Gallagher requests!

What’s your favourite Noel or Oasis tune? Which song brings back memories, marks a major point in your life, or just simply gets you up and out of your seat every time you hear it?

You can send us your requests right now, by emailing contactus@radiox.co.uk . Give us your choice and why you love the song!